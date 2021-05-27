Quick Question: What Would Channing Tatum Look Like With Pete Davidson's Tattoos?
Hello and happy Thursday. Today, our brave colleagues over at Page Six photoshopped Pete Davidson's tattoos off of his body for some reason I can't quite comprehend, leaving the mildly attractive dirtbag to resemble nothing so much as a pasty soon-to-be-sunburnt lake guy. But it begged the question: Where would be a better place for Pete Davidson's tattoos to go if they were removed from his corporeal being?