The ex-wife of the man responsible for the mass shooting in San Jose, California has revealed he talked about murdering his colleagues but she “never believed” he would do it.The shooter, who was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, opened fire on his co-workers at Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA)’s rail hub on Wednesday, killing eight people before taking his own life.“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” his ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told The Associated Press.The pair were married for 10 years, during which time, she said, he had come home from work and fantasised about killing his colleagues.“He...