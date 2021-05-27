Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies updated its FY21 guidance to $13.20-13.40 EPS.