Energy Industry

Ofgem “Sandbox” Awarded to Emergent Energy Unlocks New Commercial Offer for Housing Industry that can Cut the Costs of Delivering Net Zero Technologies by 25%

By From Emergent Energy Systems Ltd.
azobuild.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew entrant Emergent have today launched a “smart local energy system solution” that connects individual houses and flats with on-site net zero technologies on residential developments through a microgrid. Emergent operate these microgrids - made up of heat pumps, solar PV and electric vehicle chargers - by leasing the equipment...

www.azobuild.com
