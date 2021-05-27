Ofgem “Sandbox” Awarded to Emergent Energy Unlocks New Commercial Offer for Housing Industry that can Cut the Costs of Delivering Net Zero Technologies by 25%
New entrant Emergent have today launched a “smart local energy system solution” that connects individual houses and flats with on-site net zero technologies on residential developments through a microgrid. Emergent operate these microgrids - made up of heat pumps, solar PV and electric vehicle chargers - by leasing the equipment...www.azobuild.com