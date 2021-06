It was the dying moments of Scotland’s opening match of Euro 2020 and another loose pass into midfield threatened to put the hosts under even more danger. John McGinn scampered to the ball and was coming under pressure from the long legs of Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek when the two players met. But, in a flash of two drag-backs and a whirl of his body, McGinn escaped, leaving a bewildered Soucek stumbling to the turf as he burst away.Away from Hampden, McGinn’s former coach David Longwell was watching on with a proud smile. It was a trick Longwell...