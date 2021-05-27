Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester, VA

Bon Secours breaks ground on new emergency department, imaging center in Chester

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours broke ground on Thursday on its new freestanding emergency department and imaging center in Chester. The 11-bed facility is currently being referred to as Bon Secours – Chester Emergency Center and will be an extension of St. Francis Medical Center. “We are committed to...

www.nbc12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Chester, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Emergency Services#Emergency Care#Ct#Medical Imaging#Wwbt#Chester Emergency Center#Mri#Health Care Services#Jefferson Davis Highway#Occupational Health#Ultrasound#Southern#Radiography#Francis#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWTKR

Virginia reports 272 new COVID-19 cases in a day as several retailers begin to ease mask requirements nationwide

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 670,456 total cases, 521,930 of which are confirmed and 148,526 are probable. There are 11,029 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,307 being confirmed and 1,722 being probable. The case numbers are up by 272, and deaths are up by 11 since Sunday.
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

1724 Mainsail Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23836

HOME IS NOT BUILT. Price reflects base price, elevation and 3rd bedroom option, Purchaser can select additional structural & design options! BRAND NEW FLOORPLAN w/ 10' ceilings included! The designer kitchen with granite counters & large island overlooks the breakfast nook & family room offering tons of space for entertaining. The luxury first floor owner's suite boasts a large walk-in closet along w/ a spacious bath w/ double vanity! Two additional bedrooms, laundry room and full bath complete the rest of the home. Twin Rivers is the newest neighborhood of Meadowville Landing, a beautiful riverfront community, located in Chesterfield County and on the James River. The outdoor resort-style amenities include a water park & pool, community ponds for fishing, as well as a river walk and community dock. And with close proximity to 295, 95 and Rt 10, you are only minutes away from everything that Richmond has to offer!(HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Features & options will vary).
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 272 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 670,456 statewide

As of May 17, Virginia is reporting 670,456 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 7,073,537 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,203,273 people being fully vaccinated, according to...
Disputanta, VAPosted by
Disputanta Journal

A job on your schedule? These Disputanta positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Disputanta-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Bilingual Customer Service Rep (Spanish / English) - Healthcare Program Assistance; 2. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 4. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Overnight Delivery Driver - Class B;
Chesterfield, VAchesterfield.gov

Chesterfield Announces $25 Million Otterdale Road Improvement Project

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. A virtual meeting about the project is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20....
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Tree removal for sidewalks angers Bon Air residents

Robin Mamunes looked stricken. Standing in front of her Bon Air home last Friday morning, tears flowing down her face, Mamunes told the Observer that three workers from Dominion Energy had just informed her the company will be taking down two mature trees in her front yard to accommodate the relocation of a power line along McRae Road.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

School Board looks to fill advisory committee seats

Advisory committees established by the Chesterfield County School Board are one way that community members connect with their local schools. Advisory committee members are appointed from each of the county’s five magisterial districts and include parents, teachers, staff members, students and other community members interested in helping Chesterfield County Public Schools achieve its vision of creating a better tomorrow. The School Board is currently seeking applicants for the following advisory committee seats: audit and finance committee (Bermuda District); citizens budget advisory committee (Bermuda District partial term ending June 30, 2022; Dale District); environmental stewardship advisory committee (Matoaca District partial term ending June 30, 2022); gifted education advisory committee (Bermuda District, Midlothian District, community representative partial term ending June 30, 2023); and the school health advisory board (Bermuda District, Clover Hill District, Matoaca District and Midlothian District). Committee members must reside in the magisterial district they represent. Community representatives on the gifted education advisory committee are appointed by the superintendent and can reside in any magisterial district. Applications are due by May 13. For applications and more information about specific committees, visit mychesterfieldschools.com/family-and-community-engagement/school-board-advisory-committees.