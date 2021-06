With 20% of Californians Experiencing Hunger, Food Banks Call for Continued Support in Governor Newsom's State Budget. SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California food banks call for key investments in the California State Budget. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks have served on the frontlines, responding to at least double the demand for emergency food. In April 2020 alone, food banks distributed food to more than 1.5 million households — about 4.54 million people — more than half (62%) the number of people they served in the entirety of 2019.