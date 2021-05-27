Cancel
Public Health

‘We may have to wait’: Cummings has given the PM pause for thought about the end of lockdown

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever damage his former adviser might have inflicted on Boris Johnson recently, Dominic Cummings might actually have done him a favour by forcing him to relive some of the many mistakes (and worse) that characterised much of the response of his government to the Covid crisis. In particular, Cummings’s confirmation that lockdowns were indeed imposed too slowly and relaxed too quickly should have given the prime minister some necessary pause for thought as the next great unlock approaches on 21 June.

