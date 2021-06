Uber has agreed to recognise a trade union for the first time in a landmark deal that could benefit up to 70,000 drivers across the UK.Under the collective bargaining agreement, the GMB will represent drivers working for the ride-hailing giant across the UK, saying they will have the right to choose if, when and where they drive.It is hoped the deal will mark the first step to a “fairer working life” for millions of gig economy workers.The agreement follows changes made earlier this year guaranteeing drivers at least the national living wage, holiday pay and a pension plan.Earlier this year...