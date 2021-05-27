Cancel
Congress & Courts

Fox News mocked for reporting that Bernie Sanders loves a king-sized bed

By Clara Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Fox News ’s big scoop – that Senator Bernie Sanders loves a big bed – has been routinely mocked online.

The snippet of gossip was made in the new book “ Battle of the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaign to Defeat Trump “ by Edward-Isaac Dovere, which explored the behind the scenes of the 2020 presidential election.

“He didn’t like getting upgrades and would often switch with an aide if he got the nicer room – ‘If there’s a bomb in there, it’s yours tonight,’ he’d joke – but he liked suites, and he liked bathtubs, and he insisted on a king-size bed, which had to have a down comforter or another blanket in the closet. He preferred that the extra blanket be dark blue, and made of cotton,” the book said of the Vermont senator.

The Fox News website ran an article about the book’s revelations, focused on what it called the senator’s “long list of diva demands”, but its slant was mocked by some social media users.

Bernie Sanders is a well-known progressive force in US politics. He supports policies such as a ‘Green New Deal’ and universal health care, and labels himself a democratic socialist. However, the story was picked up by news outlets, and people pointed out the strange focus on an old man’s preference in beds, saying it was not newsworthy.

“How dare Bernie Sanders want a hotel room with a big bed that he pays a little bit extra for,” one user wrote.

“SCANDAL: Bernie Sanders Sleeps In Big Bed With Wife,” another wrote.

Another posted, ”Bernie Sanders CLAIMS to be some kind of man of the People, but he sleeps in a BED!”

Someone else wrote, “Book reveals that when bernie sanders stays at a hotel he paid to stay in he expects there to be a bed and an air conditioner, am i getting this right?,”

Another chimed in, “Bernie Sanders is so extravagant that he demands ... *checks* A bed and could someone turn down the thermostat? Champagne socialism!”

“In other news, Bernie Sanders is an old man who’s always way too warm and prefers his wife in the same bed as him.”

Another user wrote, “You can literally select a room with a king-sized bed on any travel or hotel website. That’s why such websites exist. Bernie Sanders isn’t supposed to do what anyone else can? 60 degrees is too cold, though.”

Someone else pointed this out, “Expedia allows me to choose which sized bed I want every time I book a hotel. Coming up next, the NY Post reports that Bernie Sanders wanted two pillows and running water.”

“BERNIE SANDERS: “I prefer a king-size bed.” MAGA: “Outrageous! Who does he think he is???” DONALD TRUMP: “From each Secret Service person protecting my life I’m gonna shake them down for $400/night for any-size bed.” MAGA: “Cool.”

