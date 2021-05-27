Cancel
High gasoline prices unlikely to deter holiday travelers

By Boston Herald Wire Services
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Gas prices are at their highest levels in seven years this Memorial Day weekend, a result of increased demand and low inventories, experts say, as stir-crazy Americans emerge from the pandemic and the economy continues to grow. “The industry is referring it to as ‘revenge travel,’ ”...

www.bostonherald.com
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
TrafficPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

With Rising Gas Prices, Learn Best Day To Buy Gas

I don't know about you but I'm starting to get nervous about rising gas prices and just how high they are going to get this year, especially with the recent news from a group of New York State Senators who have introduced a bill to increase the state's gas tax from its current 43.12 cents per gallon to 55 cents. That's a big jump!
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Granite REIT Declares Distribution For May 2021

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (" Granite") ( TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.250 per stapled unit for the month of May 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on June 15, 2021 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on May 28, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, May 27, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

Business Highlights: AT&T-Discovery merger, downtown outlook

Oprah and CNN: AT&T is merging media business with Discovery. NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. telecom giant AT&T Inc. is combining its WarnerMedia operations with Discovery Inc. The deal will marry the likes of HBO and CNN with HGTV and Oprah Winfrey. And it’s another illustration of the head-spinning speed in which streaming has transformed the media world. The $43 billion agreement was announced Monday after AT&T CEO John Stankey and his Discovery counterpart, David Zaslav, worked out the details in Zaslav’s Manhattan brownstone over the past two months. The hope for the newly merged company is that with a wider array of material than either can offer on its own, it can join Netflix, Amazon and Disney among top streamers.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index spikes

(Adds results of Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be as the pace of inflation quickens. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 1.6%37, well below a spike to 1.77% in late March. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. "The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it's going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it's not going to cause them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset purchases," Simons said. "That's why the market has been relatively calm," he said. Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from Federal Reserve officials. The U.S. economy is in a "very fluid period" and if data were to threaten to raise inflation expectations the Fed would act, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida. The baseline view is that achieving maximum employment will not put undue pressure on prices, Clarida said. Now is not the time to change the Fed's strong accommodative stance, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC, adding a healthy level of inflation is a sign the economy is growing. The Treasury's auction of $57 billion in three-month bills and $54 billion in six-month bills was routine, with the longer tranche outperforming slightly, according to Action Economics. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.6 basis point to 2.3495%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.719%, after closing at 2.731% on Friday, near its highest close in just over a decade. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.550%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade. May 17 Monday 1:47PM New York / 1747 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1531 0.002 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.334 0.005 Five-year note 99-164/256 0.8242 0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.2877 0.005 10-year note 99-228/256 1.6369 0.002 20-year bond 93-244/256 2.2561 0.007 30-year bond 100-140/256 2.3495 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)