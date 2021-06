Britain has agreed a new trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein that will soften some of the new trade barriers created by Brexit.Under the agreement announced by trade secretary Liz Truss, new tariffs on some cheeses and fish would be reduced to lower levels or eliminated.As a member of the single market Britain previously enjoyed tariff free access to the markets of the EFTA states, which are not inside the EU but are closely aligned on trade policy.But with Brexit UK businesses are facing new barriers, which the new agreement helps to reduce – though not to the level...