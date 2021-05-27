Cancel
Why Matt Hancock will have the last laugh

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a difference a day makes. By the end of Dominic Cummings’s evidence session with MPs it was a wonder that Matt Hancock didn’t just resign and turn himself into the nearest police station. It was devastating stuff. And yet, 24 little hours later, Hancock was back at the Downing Street podium, untroubled by the fuss, behaving, apparently, as though nothing had happened. Appropriately for a man in charge of the health service, it was the biggest comeback since Lazarus.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Downing Street#Mad Man#Dom#The Conservative Party#Devastating Stuff#Police#Determination
