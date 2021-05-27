Why Matt Hancock will have the last laugh

Health secretary Matt Hancock did the morning TV rounds on Sunday 16 May. And like the good Tory minister he is, he weaselled his way through most of it. First up, and Hancock was on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. People are becoming worried about the so-called ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus (Covid-19). SAGE has warned the variant may be 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain. But the government is still planning on easing lockdown restrictions further on Monday 17 May. So, Ridge put this to Hancock. His response was effectively to shrug his shoulders. Hancock said of the situation: