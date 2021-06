Nearly two years ago, I found myself standing in a humid, grimy motel room in Pennsylvania, talking to opioid addicts about what drove them to their addictions. At the time I was struck by the many differences in their stories: One was sexually abused and bullied as a child; another accidentally became addicted while taking pain medication. They were, in retrospect, all victims of what public health experts call "diseases of despair" —specifically, medical conditions that are often found in groups that feel despair due to a bleak economic or social outlook.