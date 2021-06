What is the point of TV? I’ve always thought – and, as one of the Guardian’s most beloved, or if not beloved then at least one of its most frequent TV previewers, my opinion finally holds some weight here – that television fulfils one of two functions: either to entertain or inform. Come Dine With Me, or Attenborough. Ant and Dec, or Panorama. Occasionally you will see a crossover between the two – when the families on Gogglebox are forced to watch the news, for instance – but more or less, there’s a clear binary. That was until I watched Keir Starmer on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, which, over the course of 50 minutes, didn’t really manage either.