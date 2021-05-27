Cancel
Local businesswoman named Humanitarian of the Year - Business of the Week update

carolinapanorama.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 30, 2021, Allison Waymyers became the youngest recipient of the Jo-Nathan Foundation Humanitarian of the Year Award. She was honored at the "Music in the Vineyard" Charity event at Three Star Vineyard in Edgefield, SC. It was the tenth anniversary of this event for the Jo-Nathan Foundation. Dr....

www.carolinapanorama.com
Arnold, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Arnold chamber marks 45 years serving local businesses

About 65 people turned out for the Arnold Chamber of Commerce’s 45th anniversary dinner party, held Saturday at the Arnold VFW Post 2593, said Terry Starwalt, the chamber’s executive director. Starwalt said the party was held not only to celebrate the chamber but also to give people an excuse to...
Paulding County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb EMC named Business of the Year by Paulding Chamber

Cobb EMC was recently named Business of the Year by the Paulding Chamber of Commerce at their 60th Anniversary Awards Gala. The award seeks to recognize businesses that have made a significant impact in the Paulding community during the past year. The Business of the Year award is based on...
HealthHouston Chronicle

Jennifer Simpson Carr Completes Executive Education Program at Columbia Business School

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning, integrated marketing and public relations agency, is proud to announce that Director of Business Development Jennifer Simpson Carr completed an executive education program in driving strategic impact at Columbia Business School. Driving Strategic Impact is a program focused...
Moultrie, GAMoultrie Observer

Moultrie Distributors named Business of the Month

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Moultrie Distributors as the June 2021 Business of the Month. This business is locally owned and operated by Shirley & Billy Gay and Brett Gay. This family has proudly served the community for 39 years as they opened their doors in 1982 providing a variety of products.
Charitieseveryaction.com

6 Digital Strategies to Grow Your Nonprofit Sustainer Program

A strong sustainer program can help your nonprofit create the reliable stream of revenue you need for advancing your mission—but which techniques will actually help you develop the donor pool you need? We spoke with our friend Hannah Leigh-Brown, Associate Director of Client Services and Digital Marketing at Interactive Strategies, about methods your nonprofit can use to build a robust recurring donor program to fund your mission for the long run.
Scottsdale, AZgreenmarketreport.com

Executive Spotlight: Kathryn Blackwell

Kathryn Blackwell is the Co-Founder and CEO of The Open Dør, a national cannabis retail franchise headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over three decades of experience in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, Kathryn has built a successful reputation for elevating brands through effective e-commerce development, product innovation, and strategic communications. Her background in the franchised consumer food industry provided a strong foundation for her transition into the cannabis space. Since establishing The Open Dør in 2020, Kathryn has integrated proven franchise strategies and merchandising practices into the dispensary brand to deliver a modern aesthetic and transform the consumer experience. Prior to entering the cannabis market, Kathryn co-founded international franchisor Kahala Corp, which owned more than 12 brands, among them Cold Stone Creamery, TacoTime, Samurai Sam’s, and others, with more than 3,500 locations operating in 23 countries.
AdvocacyMountain Xpress

Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative partners with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina to train youth tech workers

Press release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina:. The Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative (CYAI) is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina (Goodwill) to provide information technology (IT) registered apprenticeship programming to youth ages 16-21, with a focus on women and individuals of color. The Youth IT Apprenticeship...
Essex, NYSt. Albans Messenger

See how a $1.5 million initiative will benefit Enosburg Falls High School

ESSEX, N.Y. — Enosburg Falls High School is one of 20 in Vermont and New York that will receive funding for a college readiness program. CFES Brilliant Pathways, a college and career-readiness nonprofit based in Essex, New York, has chosen 20 rural schools for its newly launched North Country Brilliant Pathways program. Seventy-two schools applied for the program, which was announced in April.
West Haven, CTNew Haven Chargers

University Launches New Black Alumni Network

The University’s Black Alumni Network endeavors to foster a supportive community and opportunities such as professional development and community service for alumni as well as current students. When the University of New Haven’s Myatt Center for Diversity and Inclusion opened its doors in the fall of 2016, Ronald E’an Pierce...
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

Agee named ‘Employee of the Week’

The Work-Based Learning Program at Thomasville High School announces that Christi Agee, left, has been selected as the “Employee of the Week”. With Agee is Leigh Ann Dement of David’s Catfish. Thomasville City Schools would like to express appreciation to Benson Ross, owner of David’s Catfish, for supporting the program.
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Local businesses struggle to find employees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Thousands of unemployed Americans across Georgia will lose jobless benefits next month. Even with that news, many local businesses are still struggling to find people to hire. As the coronavirus continues to slow its spread businesses are opening back up and looking to hire but it...
Small Businesssantarosametrochamber.com

GO LOCAL second year of matching funds program for local business recovery

The impacts of the local and global crises of recent years have mobilized communities to strategize new ways to provide direct support to local businesses and organizations. Sonoma County GO LOCAL piloted a Local Business Recovery Fund in 2020, providing immediate benefit to its participants, and is excited to offer the fund again in 2021.
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Business donates to local area teachers

To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, Sonic Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4, according to a release issued by the company. In...
Drinksmontgomeryohio.org

Support Local Businesses and Enjoy the DORA

Now that the weather is warmer, it is a perfect time to get out and enjoy the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). This new initiative allows patrons 21+ to purchase alcoholic beverages in a designated cup from participating businesses and carry the beverages within a defined area in downtown Montgomery and at The Marketplace.
Clatsop County, ORcoastriverbusinessjournal.com

Local businesses win awards

Business leaders and community members gathered virtually to cheer each other on during the Clatsop Economic Development Resources 2021 awards presentation on May 20. State Sen. Betsy Johnson and Rep. Suzanne Weber both spoke at the event and commended the economic development group in helping businesses navigate the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions.
Saint Anthony, MNparkbugle.org

Local businesses find that sustainable is attainable

Transition Town-All Saint Anthony Park focuses on individual action and community strength. As a part of that group, I want our neighborhood to demonstrate what personal action can do on a collective scale. But a large part of our neighborhood identity comes from our institutions and businesses. How can we...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Hope on the horizon for local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few months we’ve seen local businesses struggle to find workers. Now kids are getting out of school. We talked to a local business owner about how those teens could help solve their hiring problem. Because of labor shortages, Fat Man’s Hospitality’s co-owner has...