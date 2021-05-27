Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. urges WHO to carry out 2nd phase of virus origin study in China

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

The United States called on Thursday for the World Health Organization to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China.

A WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February with Chinese researchers said in a report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that "introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway."

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. read more

The initial WHO study was "insufficient and inconclusive," the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva said in a statement on Thursday, calling for what it called a timely, transparent and evidence-based second probe to be conducted, including in China.

"It is critical that China provides independent experts full access to complete, original data and samples relevant to understanding the source of the virus and the early stages of the pandemic," the U.S. statement said.

China, through remarks by a representative at its embassy in the United States, said on Thursday it supported "a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world."

Simon Manley, Britain's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, said in a separate statement: "Phase one of the WHO-convened COVID-19 origins study was always meant to be the beginning of the process, not the end. We call for a timely, transparent, evidence-based, and expert-led phase two study, including in the People’s Republic of China, as recommended by the experts’ report.”

Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told its annual meeting of health ministers on Wednesday: "We've had consultations informally with many member states to look at what happens in the next phase. And we will continue to have those discussions in the coming weeks."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Geneva#United States#Health Experts#U N#Who#Chinese Researchers#Biological Laboratories#Independent Experts#Origins#March#Health Ministers#Consultations#Early Stages#Introduction#Britain#Rival Theories#Bats#Wuhan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Medical & Biotechupdatenews360.com

Malaysia lauds WHO approval of China’s Sinovac vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO)’s approval of the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech will boost confidence in Malaysia, Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday. Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for Malaysia’s national Covid-19 immunisation program, said the move...
WorldUS News and World Report

US, Britain Seek New WHO Look Into COVID Origins in China

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report in...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

China Says Politics Behind US Call for Virus Origin Probe

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that...
Public HealthPosted by
Hays Post

U.S., China at odds over Biden's order to investigate COVID origin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

WHO scientists might reconsider COVID-19 China origin

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to restudy the "dominant theory" that the SARS-CoV-2 probably originated and spread across the world from China's Wuhan lab, according to reports. According to CNN, previously overlooked Chinese data on extensive screening of animals for coronavirus around the...
U.S. Politicskhn.org

Becerra Urges WHO To Expand Probe Of The Origin Of Covid-19

In a message for the opening of the annual assembly of the World Health Organization, the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Development says, "Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based, and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak." This comes as U.S. officials are examining reports that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese virology lab.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain...
U.S. Politicsdistincttoday.net

U.S. Is Said to Have Unexamined Intelligence to Pore Over on Virus Origins

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s call for a 90-day sprint to understand the origins of the coronavirus pandemic came after intelligence officials told the White House they had a raft of still-unexamined evidence that required additional computer analysis that might shed light on the mystery, according to senior administration officials. The...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

US urges 'transparent' WHO inquiry into Covid origins

The US health secretary has urged the World Health Organization to ensure the next phase of investigation into Covid-19's origins is "transparent". Speaking to a ministerial-level WHO meeting, Xavier Becerra said international experts should be allowed to evaluate the source of coronavirus. US media reports suggest growing evidence the virus...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Countries urge deeper probe of COVID-19 origins at WHO meet

The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization's main annual meeting of member states, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to solve...
WorldPosted by
newschain

China hits back as Biden steps up probe into origin of Covid virus

China has accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Tuesday that President Joe...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Becerra presses for speedy study of virus's origins

WASHINGTON -- The United States' top health official called Tuesday for a swift follow-up investigation into the coronavirus's origins amid renewed questions about whether the virus jumped from an animal host into humans in a naturally occurring event or escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Health and Human Services...
Pharmaceuticalsqatar-tribune.com

China provides 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday received 800,000 doses of vaccines from neighbouring China, raising hopes for the stalled vaccination campaign in the tiny Himalayan country ravaged by COVID-19. The consignment was part of 1 million doses of vaccines promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a telephone conversation with his Nepali...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

WHO-convened study on COVID-19 origins 'an important step'

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union External Affairs Ministry on Friday called the WHO-convened global study on the origins of COVID-19 'an important step' and said the follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve understanding and cooperation of all. "WHO convened global study on origin of...
Congress & CourtsFox 59

Sen. Braun urges the release of U.S. COVID-19 origin info

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana United States Sen. Mike Braun is pushing President Joe Biden to release information regarding the origin of the COVID-19 virus. He co-authored a bill on this topic over a month ago, but his efforts are now gaining traction after recent reports show three researchers from China’s Wuhan lab were hospitalized in November of 2019.
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

China urged to call time on fur farms after WHO report into Covid’s origins

Dogs could be heard barking from the rows of cages that lines the farm. On the other side of the yard, more exotic animals like foxes, raccoon dogs and minks were also locked up in tiny containers.Men used a broom-shaped tool with two probes at the front to electrocute a dog with white fur, immediately sending it falling paralysed to the ground. It struggled to get up and its body twitched. The procedure was repeated several times to more of the dogs, pushing them against the cage before stunning them.As the animals lay unconscious, they were placed on a stone platform,...
HealthVoice of America

China Aims to Vaccinate 80% of 1.4 Billion Population by Year’s End

China says it hopes to have 80% of its 1.4 billion citizens vaccinated by the end of the year. As of Wednesday, China had administered an estimated 704 million doses, mostly in May, according to The Associated Press. The AP also reported that China is providing about 19 million shots...