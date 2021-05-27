Cancel
Um, Ross And Rachel From Friends Were Almost A Thing IRL

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could have been a real-life couple! The actors, who played on-screen lovers in Friends, revealed they had massive crushes on each other during the Friends reunion special, which aired May 27 on HBO Max. And even though Friends is already hailed as one of the best sitcoms of the ‘90s, hearing David Schwimmer’s quote about crushing on Jennifer Aniston makes the show all that much better.

