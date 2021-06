When you think about working your triceps, the first thing that probably pops to mind (well, after blerg, obviously) is the classic tricep dip. This exercise fires up not only your triceps, but also your shoulders, core, and other arm muscles. However, it’s important to make sure you’re performing the move correctly in order to prevent injury and, you know, make sure you’re not wasting time. On this episode of Well+Good’s YouTube series The Right Way, professional dancer and trainer Sydney Lotuaco shows us how to do tricep dips so that you’ll be able to reap the exercise’s maximum benefits without hurting yourself in the process.