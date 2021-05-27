Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN is relaunching Up Close on ESPN+ with Sage Steele hosting

By Ben Koo
Awful Announcing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today on SportsCenter, Sage Steele aired part of her upcoming interview with Dak Prescott. While a long substantive sit-down with Prescott is certainly newsworthy, what caught my attention was Steele’s announcement that the interview was for a rebooted Up Close, the famed longform ESPN interview program that ran for twenty years on ESPN before ending in 2001. Below is the clip of the announcement of the soon-to-launch show, said to be launching next month on ESPN+:

awfulannouncing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matthew Berry
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sage Steele
Person
Mike Greenberg
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Television#American Football#Sportscenter#Espn#Sportsnation#Random Announcement#Today#Subscribers#Clip#Actual Pr Efforts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: ESPN drops trailer for epic Tom Brady docuseries

Despite the fact that we’re a full year removed from his decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady remains a focal talking point in New England. For obvious reasons, the Patriots legend will always weasel his way into the Boston-area news cycle, but there’s no doubting it’s been more prominent than we’ve grown accustomed to.
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN: 2022 Draft Top 10 Projections

Our new article on ESPN+ gives a sneak peak at projections from Football Outsiders Almanac 2021, with a look at our forecast for the top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft. We have the Jets at No. 1, the Texans at No. 2, and a surprising team at No. 9.
NFLValdosta Daily Times

The Mayne thing no longer the main thing at ESPN

If ESPN’s just been any part of your life the past 25 years, you’re bound to know Kenny Mayne. You probably didn’t know he was a college quarterback at UNLV, later to be offered a three-year deal by the Seattle Seahawks until they realized a horrible injury to his right ankle never really healed.
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Packers quarterback Rodgers to be among Mayne's final ESPN guests

The parade of well-known sportscasters departing cost-cutting ESPN continues to grow, with Kenny Mayne about to join the line that in recent months has added Trey Wingo, Mike Golic, DanLe Batard and TomRinaldi. Mayne recently said on Twitter that he is a “salary cap casualty.” His last appearance is set...
NFLreviewjournal.com

ESPN host wins almost $300K on NFL draft prop at BetMGM

Most of the money wagered on the NFL Draft is from sharp bettors, who historically have beaten sportsbooks on the event. ESPN “Daily Wager” host Doug Kezirian said he partnered with a pro bettor on April’s draft, and it paid off in a big way. Kezirian won almost $300,000 on a prop bet.
NFLNBC Washington

Why ESPN Analyst Bart Scott Favors Ravens in Julio Jones Sweepstakes

Why ESPN's Bart Scott favors Ravens in Julio Jones sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When new Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot realized the extent of the Falcons' salary cap problems, Julio Jones emerged as Fonetnot's best asset to try and recoup some resources to help the Super Bowl LI runner-ups embark on a rebuild.
NFLYardbarker

Broncos Climb ESPN's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

This time of year, NFL power rankings are as ubiquitous as mock drafts are from January through April. Because of their abundance, power rankings can be cheap and devoid of any real value or merit. There are a few exceptions, however, especially when it comes to national media outlets with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

An ESPN Host Won Nearly $300K During The NFL Draft

While some ESPN personalities have lost money in sports betting this year, one member of the Worldwide Leader in Sports made an absolute killing during the NFL Draft. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, ESPN Daily Wager host Doug Kezirian won nearly $300,000 in a single prop bet. Per the report, he picked Tyson Campbell as the first safety to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Has Bold Player Comparison For Arch Manning

On Friday, ESPN college football recruiting analysts Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert put together a rankings list for the top quarterbacks in the high school game regardless of class. Arch Manning, the No. 1 QB recruit in the 2023 class, came in at No. 5 on ESPN’s all-class list. Along...
UEFAAwful Announcing

ESPN to show all 51 Euro 2020 matches both on TV and ESPN+, the latest rights gain for those who have ESPN+ and not ESPN

The UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (yes, they didn’t change the name despite the year postponement following the COVID-19 pandemic’s beginnings last year) is set to run from June 11-July 11 in Italy, and ESPN will be televising it (as part of a large UEFA deal they struck in 2016). ESPN released their coverage plans Monday, and an interesting element is the breakdown of where games will air; all 51 will air on TV (five on ABC, 40 on ESPN, six on ESPN2), but all 51 will also air on ESPN+. So that avoids the “paywall!” complaints we often see about games airing only on streaming services, and it means that both those who have the ability to pass the traditional cable paywall and those who have the ability to pass the ESPN+ paywall will be able to see every game. (And for those who only have broadcast TV, there will still be five games there.) Here’s more from the release:
NFLinsidethestar.com

Dak Prescott to be Featured Guest as ESPN Reboots “Up Close” Series

Dak Prescott has generated as much news and discussion as any NFL player this offseason with his contract negotiations and eventual megadeal from the Dallas Cowboys. As the highest-profile player from America’s Team, it’s no surprise that Dak has been pulled in to help ESPN relaunch it’s Up Close television series next month.
NFLYardbarker

Is WFT's Offense Set for 2021? ESPN's Mike Clay Weighs In

Clay has Ryan Fitzpatrick only playing in 15-of-17 games for WFT and throwing for 4,070 with 22 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Throw in 254 rushing yards and four scores and Washington would probably be pleased with that production overall for what many consider a high-end backup. Taylor Heinicke was the...
Combat Sports411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Currently In Production On ESPN+ Series

PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is currently in the middle of production for her new ESPN+ series. The series is called Peyton’s Places. It was originally set up to be about football, hosted by Peyton Manning. However, Disney announced in December that it would include other sports, with Rousey joining to host as well. She has been traveling and filming in different cities, with her most recent being Pittsburgh. Kurt Angle will be featured in that episode, which he hinted at last week. Rousey was also reportedly spotted in Philadelphia. A release date has not been announced at this time.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors-Lakers play-in game gets huge TV rating for ESPN

The NBA got everything it wanted and then some on Wednesday with the play-in game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, the Lakers-Warriors play-in drew 5.6 million viewers on ESPN, a staggering number that easily rates as the highest-rated game of the season. The numbers for the final portion of the game were even better, with the final minutes attracting over 6.1 million viewers.
NBABoston Globe

Warriors-Lakers a fortunate play-in matchup for NBA, ESPN

No matter how long the NBA continues the play-in tournament beyond this season, it will never get as fortunate with a matchup as it did with Warriors-Lakers (or Stephen Curry-LeBron James) this season. But that matchup — won by the Lakers, 103-100, in a lived-up-to-its-billing-and-then-some showdown on ESPN Wednesday night...
NBAthespun.com

ESPN Releases TV Ratings For Warriors-Grizzlies

The NBA Play-In Tournament has been a ratings success, and not just when the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN just announced the ratings for Friday night’s Western Conference play-in game between Golden State and the Memphis Grizzlies. Led by a dominant performance from point guard Ja Morant, Memphis won a thriller in overtime to secure the eighth and final playoff slot in the West.
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN Predicts Geno Atkins Will Sign with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are rounding the corner of the personnel-acquisition section of the offseason, placing OTAs and training camp in the team’s sights. But after June 1st, Minnesota will have about $15 million to spend on free agents. Either two splashy signings can transpire, or general manager Rick Spielman could invest three or so lower-tier players.
GamblingNBC Sports

ESPN host wins nearly $300,000 on draft prop bet

The legalization of gambling is creating plenty of opportunities for fans — and for media — to put skin in the game. And to take some flesh out of it. ESPN Daily Wager host Doug Kezirian (pictured in the foreground) won nearly $300,000 through BetMGM by betting on Tyson Campbell becoming the first safety selected in the 2021 draft.