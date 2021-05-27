Billionaire CEO of InterSystems buys South Florida mansion for $20M (Photos)

The ownership swap comes as IDG is set to officially reopen its new office in Needham on June 14. The company leases its new space, the former campus of Seaport-based PTC Inc. (Nasdaq: PTC), from Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP). "This acquisition, plus the new headquarters, plus the new strategy, plus the fact that now we're a double-digit growth company, sets us up for a whole new chapter over the next five, ten, 15 years," CEO Mohamad Ali said.