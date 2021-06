In terms of severe post-acute complications from COVID-19, there is a low relative risk for those who were not admitted to the hospital. As the United States emerges from the long siege of COVID-19 and infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates decrease, infection preventionists and other health care professionals will focus on aftereffects such as long COVID, in which symptoms linger for weeks or even months after acute infection. As Kevin Kavanagh, MD, a member of Infection Control Today®’s Editorial Advisory Board recently put it, “survival is a low bar for community health. Ten to thirty percent of mildly affected individuals can develop long-haulers syndrome.”