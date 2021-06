TEAM Punta Gorda is indeed the trusted community partner that can get things done. That’s how many in our community think of us. When a Punta Gorda Historical Society volunteer and board member noticed the condition of the exterior paint on their little white Cigar House, he called TEAM. He was concerned that the historic structure, situated in the History Park on Shreve Street, would have a rough time getting through the coming rainy season without a sustaining further damage unless someone put on a coat of paint.