The Triple Crown season comes to an end on Saturday when the 2021 Belmont Stakes gets underway from Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Post time for the Belmont Stakes 2021 is at 6:49 p.m. ET. The Belmont Stakes is often referred to as "Test of the Champion," because the track at Belmont Park is 1 1/2 miles long, making it the longest of the three Triple Crown races. Eight horses are in the 2021 Belmont Stakes field, including Essential Quality, who has won five of his last six races.