Drying my thick, curly hair can be quite the chore. It either means smothering it with products and waiting hours on end for it to dry naturally or applying damaging heat from a blow dryer. If I choose to air-dry it, the results vary from smooth, shiny curls to a poofy mane or even limp and flat locks. Knowing that achieving my desired frizz-free locks is a battle, I tend to either avoid washing my hair for longer than I should or heat-style it right away with a dryer (which, yes, contributes to the damage that causes the frizz in the first place).