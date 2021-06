Congrats to Carl Weeks, who will be honored as Manatee High’s 2021 Outstanding Alum on Thursday at Pier 22 by the MHS Alumni Association. A 1966 graduate and Hurricane baseball player, Weeks made an enduring impact on generations of children throughout 42 distinguished years with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County. He became the BGCMC president and executive officer in 2000 before retiring in 2013.