Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanport, NJ

River Cleanup Draws Crowds on Land and Water

tworivertimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANPORT – There’s a little more sparkle to the Shrewsbury River this week after more than 130 volunteers came together to clean up debris last Saturday, May 22. And it wasn’t any average cleanup. While many completed the cleanup on foot along the shoreline, others hopped aboard kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and boats to collect garbage floating in the water that would otherwise be unreachable from land. Organized by four local business owners, the day was such a success that next year, the borough would like to lend a hand.

tworivertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shrewsbury, NJ
Oceanport, NJ
Society
Oceanport, NJ
Government
Shrewsbury, NJ
Government
City
Oceanport, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hudson River#Brain Tumors#New York City#Ocean Cleanup#Shoreline Cleanup#Ocean Water#Tick Control#Summa Love#Fanagle The Bagel#The Oceanport Paddle Club#Kortney Rose Foundation#Casa Of Ocean County#Lyme Light Foundation#River Times#Water Participants#Shrewsbury River#Rough Water#Debris#Boats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Google
Related
Politicsenr.com

Massive Ex-Military Base in New Jersey Eyes New Future

Take a developed property the size of New York City’s Central Park with 5 million sq ft of building area, program in new construction or renovation over 20 years and across three dozen parcels for 1,600 housing units, 300,000 sq ft of civic or government space, 500,000 sq ft for retail and 2 million sq ft of offices, and you have a pretty ambitious undertaking. The $2-billion effort to redevelop Fort Monmouth, a decommissioned former U.S. Army base in the thick of New Jersey’s suburban sprawl, is all kinds of ambitious.
Atlantic Highlands, NJtworivertimes.com

New Habitat Home Coming to Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Under sunny skies May 6, volunteers of Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County (HFHMC) came together to start building a home and ramps for families in need. With the help of many, an empty lot on Leonard Avenue will soon become a two-story structure for individuals with...
Oceanport, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Oceanport stand-up paddleboarders crossing 30 miles of water to Manhattan for charity

OCEANPORT - Four borough watermen will attempt to stand-up paddle from Oceanport Creek to Manhattan Island, a distance of 30 miles, in the name of several charities. The quartet — Chris Macioch, John Majeski, Jeremy Julio and Bryan Zinski — are seasoned paddlers that have made long-distance paddles before, but haven't tried this route. It's very likely they're the first to do so.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Fire damages house on Marcy Street in Freehold

FREEHOLD — Several borough residents were displaced Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in the wall of their Marcy Street home, the fire chief said. The fire was first reported at 12:01 p.m., and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal's office has begun investigating the cause, Freehold Borough Fire Chief Stephen Sheehan said.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Tri-Town News Datebook, May 19

• The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at the New Egypt Firehouse, 59 Main St., New Egypt. All lot owners are invited to attend. Details: 609-758-8663. • New Jersey Blood Services is conducting blood drives which are open to the public....
Shrewsbury, NJPosted by
redbankgreen

SHREWSBURY: YMCA NAMES BOARD MEMBERS

Top row: Latonya Brennan, Ming Chen, Lori Ferguson and Marilyn Grabowski. Bottom row: Itzel Perez Hernandez, Glenn Alonzo Richardson and David Stout. [Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County]. The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County is pleased to announce the addition of seven new members to its board...
Monmouth County, NJwbjb.org

County announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced that an emergency rental assistance program, “Monmouth County ERAP,” will begin accepting applications starting Thursday, May 13. The purpose of the Monmouth County ERAP is to prevent evictions and homelessness by providing rental assistance for eligible households in Monmouth...