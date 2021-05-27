River Cleanup Draws Crowds on Land and Water

OCEANPORT – There’s a little more sparkle to the Shrewsbury River this week after more than 130 volunteers came together to clean up debris last Saturday, May 22. And it wasn’t any average cleanup. While many completed the cleanup on foot along the shoreline, others hopped aboard kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and boats to collect garbage floating in the water that would otherwise be unreachable from land. Organized by four local business owners, the day was such a success that next year, the borough would like to lend a hand.