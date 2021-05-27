Cancel
Stocks

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 7 days ago

Gainers

  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock rose 12.51% to $13.85 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 711.4K shares come close, making up 66.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) shares increased by 4.14% to $235.02. At the close, Salesforce.com’s trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 38.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock rose 2.25% to $67.1. Domo’s trading volume hit 13.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $1.07. At the close, Color Star Technology’s trading volume reached 10.4K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $96.6 million.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares increased by 1.77% to $67.5. At the close, StoneCo’s trading volume reached 160.2K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.9 billion.
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) stock rose 1.16% to $43.35. At the close, Slack Technologies’s trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 27.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 billion.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares declined by 4.96% to $30.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.6 million shares, which is 115.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 2.86% to $43.86. UTime’s trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock fell 1.74% to $1.42. At the close, GTT Communications’s trading volume reached 309.5K shares. This is 8.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 1.67% to $2.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 532.9K shares, which is 2.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock declined by 1.52% to $27.35. Dropbox’s trading volume hit 11.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares declined by 1.5% to $158.58. At the close, VMware’s trading volume reached 309.2K shares. This is 27.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Analyzing Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $13.34. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Apple

On Friday, shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $125.02. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Understanding AMC Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $52.43. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
What's Up With CrowdStrike Stock Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is trading lower Friday despite announcing better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: CrowdStrike reported first-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $302.8 million, which beat the estimate of $291.46 million. “CrowdStrike...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares rose 35.85% to $2.69 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 117.5 million, which is 15809.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million. Pluristem Therapeutics...
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 34,713.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 13,789.21. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.69% to 4,221.95. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,326,410 cases with around 596,430 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,574,350 cases and 340,700 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,803,470 COVID-19 cases with 469,380 deaths. In total, there were at least 172,189,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,702,660 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Ashford Hospitality's Stock Breaks Through Resistance: What's Next?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is trading higher Friday morning as retail traders have been able to continue to push the stock up. The stock is a favorite among many internet groups and popular on social media as well, likely the reason the stock has been moving in recent days. Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper-scale, full-service hotels.
3 Penny Stocks To Consider For The Oil Rally

As oil continues to soar and approaches $70 a barrel, shares of many stocks in the energy sector have rallied as well. Some appear to be poised to keep moving higher. These include penny stocks W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI), Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE: UGP), and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST).
Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Friday after Cathie Wood purchased 96,123 shares for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARCA:ARKK). What Happened: On Tuesday, Zoom Video reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, which beat the estimate of 99 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $956.2 million, which beat the estimate of $906.03 million.
Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analyzing Aegon's Ex-Dividend Date

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) declared a dividend payable on July 7, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Aegon’s stock as of June 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Aegon is set for June 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.06, equating to a dividend yield of 2.84% at current price levels.
Kandi Technologies Group Insights: Return On Capital Employed

In Q1, Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted sales of $15.98 million. Earnings were up 334.04%, but Kandi Technologies Group still reported an overall loss of $22.85 million. In Q4, Kandi Technologies Group brought in $32.39 million in sales but lost $5.26 million in earnings. Why ROCE Is Significant. Changes in...
Is There A New Way To Evaluate The Value Of Meme Stocks?

As of Friday afternoon, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was trading at $51, well off its highs from Thursday morning but still up 96% in June. The growth in AMC’s price began in earnest last week, with the price rising from $12.38-26.12. This week has been just as intense, with the stock getting as high as $77 in Thursday's premarket session.
3 Advance Auto Parts Analysts Break Down Q1 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) posted a first-quarter beat-and-raise Wednesday. The auto parts retailer reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share against a $3.08 Street estimate and sales of $3.33 billion, outrunning a $3.28-billion estimate. The company raised its 2021 sales guidance from a range of $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion...
AMC Goes Parabolic: Looking For The Next Short Squeeze Candidate.

Moviegoers at an AMC theater waiting for a showing of the last Fast & Furious movie (photo via author). A point we made last week (AMC: Return Of The Meme Stock), was that the insane rally in crypto this year siphoned some of the speculative fervor from meme stocks, so a sideways market in crypto benefits those stocks. Since we wrote that, the largest cryptocurrencies have continued to cooperate as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has rocketed higher.
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Gains 200 Points; DocuSign Shares Jump Following Strong Q1 Results

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.43% to 34,726.62 while the NASDAQ rose 1.49% to 13,817.37. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.83% to 4,227.56. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,326,410 cases with around 596,430 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,574,350 cases and 340,700 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,803,470 COVID-19 cases with 469,380 deaths. In total, there were at least 172,189,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,702,660 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Where United Parcel Service Stands With Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for United Parcel Service evaluate the company at an average price target of $204.93 with a high of $261.00 and a low of $120.00.
Senseonics Shorts Get Burned And Options Traders Fan The Flames

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS) was trading up over 47% Friday afternoon on massive bullish volume. By midafternoon over 157 million shares of Senseonics had changed hands compared to the average of just over 27 million shares. Senseonics is also a heavily shorted stock with 72.56 million, or 17.5%, of its 317.27 million share float held short.
Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
2 Information Technology Service Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist By StockNews

The information technology services industry is expected to continue growing as organizations adopt software and cloud-computing to digitize their businesses to improve their operational efficiency. Consequently, we think the shares of leading IT services companies Accenture plc (NYSE:) and Wipro (NYSE:) could now be good additions to one’s portfolio.Because the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay at home and accelerated businesses’ digital transformation, information technology services companies have registered immense growth. Because organizations are now prioritizing digitization to ensure that their businesses are efficient and prepared for the next 100-year disruptive event, IT services companies continue to benefit from a surge in demand.