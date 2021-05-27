12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock rose 12.51% to $13.85 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 711.4K shares come close, making up 66.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) shares increased by 4.14% to $235.02. At the close, Salesforce.com’s trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 38.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock rose 2.25% to $67.1. Domo’s trading volume hit 13.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $1.07. At the close, Color Star Technology’s trading volume reached 10.4K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $96.6 million.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares increased by 1.77% to $67.5. At the close, StoneCo’s trading volume reached 160.2K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.9 billion.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) stock rose 1.16% to $43.35. At the close, Slack Technologies’s trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 27.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 billion.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares declined by 4.96% to $30.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.6 million shares, which is 115.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 2.86% to $43.86. UTime’s trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock fell 1.74% to $1.42. At the close, GTT Communications’s trading volume reached 309.5K shares. This is 8.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 1.67% to $2.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 532.9K shares, which is 2.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock declined by 1.52% to $27.35. Dropbox’s trading volume hit 11.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares declined by 1.5% to $158.58. At the close, VMware’s trading volume reached 309.2K shares. This is 27.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.