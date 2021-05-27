Cancel
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock rose 3.82% to $19.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, EuroDry’s trading volume reached 201 shares. This is 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.6 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 2.28% to $3.14. At the close, Aqua Metals’s trading volume reached 5.1K shares. This is 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.6 million.
  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares rose 1.55% to $6.53. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares rose 1.28% to $7.12. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares rose 1.2% to $8.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.8K, accounting for 4.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares increased by 1.05% to $28.3. JELD-WEN Holding’s trading volume hit 120.4K shares by close, accounting for 15.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock declined by 3.49% to $14.95 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 820.6K shares come close, making up 5.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 2.67% to $25.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.1K, accounting for 1.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock decreased by 1.38% to $8.26. View’s trading volume hit 14.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 1.32% to $30.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 902.8K shares, which is 5.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares fell 1.27% to $31.27. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.6K shares, which is 4.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock decreased by 1.18% to $13.4. At the close, Desktop Metal’s trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 34.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
