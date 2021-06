Chesapeake Life Center has planned programs through the summer to help adult grievers in the community work through their loss in ways that best meet their needs. The center’s free Quarterly Book Group will meet both in person at the center at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, and virtually, via Zoom for Healthcare. This group is for bereaved adults to share in conversations about where grief meets life in literature. This quarter’s book choice is “The Hot Young Widow’s Club” by Nora McInerny. It will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19. In-person restrictions will be updated prior to the event using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior.