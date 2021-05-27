Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Overdraft Fees Come Under Scrutiny

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are two sides to every story. And when it comes to banks making money, there are critics (thus, the two sides) … and, inevitably, controversy follows. As an example, on Wednesday (May 26) at a Senate hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Democrat of Massachusetts) had an exchange with Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, which touched on overdraft fees. Those are the charges that banks levy when withdrawals exceed the balance held in the account. The bank covers the shortfall and charges a fee for that service.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transaction Fees#Balance Of Payments#Bank Accounts#Under Scrutiny#Banks#Senate#Democrat#Reuters#Wells Fargo#Bankrate#Nsf#Citi#Overdraft Fees#Withdrawals#Non Sufficient Funds#Money#Sidestep Overdrafts#Faster Funds#Paychecks#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
New York City, NYRomesentinel.com

Big bank Ally ends overdraft fees

NEW YORK (AP) — Ally Financial said Wednesday it is ending overdraft fees entirely on all of its bank products, becoming the first large U.S. bank to end overdraft fees across its entire business. It’s a major move by Ally, one of the nation’s largest banks, and for the industry, which has been reliant on overdraft fees for decades to boost profits, often at the expense of poorer Americans who can’t afford to pay such fees in the first place.
Personal FinanceNews On 6

Ally Bank Scraps Overdraft Fees For All Customers, Citing Racial Impact

Customers at Ally Bank will no longer be charged a $25 overdraft fee no matter what type of account they hold, the company said Wednesday. In announcing the new policy, Ally said fees for insufficient funds disproportionately harm low-income households living paycheck to paycheck as well as Black and Hispanic families. Ally, an online bank and unit of publicly held Ally Financial, joins Discover as one of the few banks that no longer charge overdraft fees.
Public Healthprotocol.com

The pandemic and fintech might put an end to overdraft fees

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: Ally Bank drops overdraft fees, neobanks might be underrated for small-business lending, and Ant Group gets back on track. The Big Story. Why overdraft fees might be over. Ally Bank, the biggest all-digital bank in the U.S., is getting rid of...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: How to get rid of overdraft fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Today's consumer alert concerns a novel approach to banking that could save consumers $12.4 billion a year. That's how much we paid last year in overdraft fees. But one bank is changing that. Ally, an online bank, is doing away with overdraft fees. Early in the...
Credits & Loansbankingexchange.com

Ally Financial Cuts All Overdraft Fees

Ally Bank has scrapped overdraft fees for all accounts in the latest effort to remove restrictions on access to banking services. From today (June 2), none of the bank’s deposit customers will be charged a fee for going overdrawn, Ally announced, with no requirements or restrictions put in place. “Overdraft...
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Ally ditches overdraft fees, citing consumer harm

Ally Bank is scrapping overdraft fees permanently, explaining that the penalty charges prompt customer anxiety and disproportionately affect people of color. The bank, a unit of the $181.9 billion-asset Ally Financial in Detroit, had previously waived overdraft fees early in the pandemic. Ally Bank grew quickly over the last decade as many consumers flocked to online savings accounts, and has long been far less reliant on overdraft fee revenue than many other large and mid-sized banks.
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

Overdraft fees fell in the COVID-19 economy

Legislators slammed banks last week for the money they made from overdraft fees. It turns out, though, that overdraft revenue fell in 2020 for the first time in six years. The reasons? With nowhere to go when COVID-19 hit, many people curbed their spending. Stimulus money helped them pad their bank accounts. And banks were also more lenient about waiving the fees.
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: is the new payment in jeopardy?

After sharp increases in consumer spending in March, many economists expected that the April numbers would follow the positive trend. They did not. In March, spending increased by 4.7%, fueled by the delivery of the third stimulus check. In April, spending slowed, rising by less than one percent. The only two sectors that saw increases in consumer spending in April were gas stations and food service.
Congress & Courtsava360.com

Sen. Warren 'belittles' JP Morgan CEO over bank overdraft fees: Bankers Assoc. CEO

Consumer Bankers Association CEO Richard Hunt reacts to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon clashing over overdraft fees at the Senate hearing. #FoxBusiness. Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com. Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Bank CEOs Sidestep Democrat Rebukes on Overdraft Fees, Lending

She says Wall Street has contributed to ‘banking deserts’. Wall Street CEOs kept their cool in the face of pointed lawmaker questions on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s increasing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make U.S. corporations less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman. Maxine Waters. set...
U.S. PoliticsGreenwichTime

Elizabeth Warren Slams JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Overdraft Fees

Last April, as the Earth hurtled face-first into a combination pandemic and global recession, the Federal Reserve Board announced it would generously waive overdraft fees for big banks while giving them increased access to credit. The board explained its magnanimity as a way “to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and to mitigate the disruptions from COVID-19.”