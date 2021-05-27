Overdraft Fees Come Under Scrutiny

There are two sides to every story. And when it comes to banks making money, there are critics (thus, the two sides) … and, inevitably, controversy follows. As an example, on Wednesday (May 26) at a Senate hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Democrat of Massachusetts) had an exchange with Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, which touched on overdraft fees. Those are the charges that banks levy when withdrawals exceed the balance held in the account. The bank covers the shortfall and charges a fee for that service.