Amazon Resumes Work On Connecticut Warehouse After Discovering Another Noose

By Scott Van Voorhis
enr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContractors restarted work again May 27 on a giant Amazon warehouse in Connecticut in the wake of the discovery of another noose at the worksite. A halt to work was ordered on May 26 after the eighth incident in the past month which a noose was found on the Windsor worksite, triggering the second shutdown in as many weeks.

www.enr.com
Windsor, CTPosted by
Connecticut Public

Nooses Mar Construction Of Windsor Amazon Warehouse

Since April 27, eight nooses have been discovered at the construction site of an Amazon warehouse in Windsor. While Amazon and the companies it has hired to build the massive fulfillment site try to find out who’s responsible for the nooses, local Black social justice leaders are criticizing the e-commerce giant’s efforts.
Labor IssuesInternational Business Times

How Safe Is It To Work At Amazon Warehouses? Injuries At Higher Rates Than Competitors

A labor study released Tuesday showed that warehouse employees for e-commerce giant Amazon faced a higher injury rate in 2020 than those at similar retail companies. The Strategic Organizing Center, a Washington, D.C.-based coalition of labor unions, cited data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and found that "for every 100 Amazon warehouse workers, there were 5.9 serious injuries requiring the worker to either miss work entirely (lost time) or be placed on light or restricted duty (light duty)."
Businessdeseret.com

Working at an Amazon warehouse is more dangerous than similar jobs, data shows

Amazon warehouse workers have had the most dangerous job in the industry for the last four years, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The Post’s analysis of Occupational Health and Safety Administration data from 2017 to 2020 found that Amazon warehouse workers suffered from work-related injuries at higher rates than other comparable warehouse employees.
Connecticut Statewabcradio.com

8th Noose Found At Connecticut Amazon Construction Site

Amazon stopped construction at a Windsor, Connecticut location Wednesday for the second time in a week after another noose was found — the eighth within a matter of weeks. In a press conference, Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said workers found a red rope “with a noose tied at the end” entangled in yellow electrical cables on the 5th floor of the site. Investigators believe the rope found had been there for at least two weeks since that area hadn’t been worked on for that period of time.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

‘It’s deplorable, it’s sickening’: Civil rights activists speak out as eighth noose found at Amazon warehouse

An eighth noose was uncovered at an Amazon warehouse in Connecticut, which led the NAACP to condemn the on-site racism taking place despite increased security measures.The president of the state’s chapter of the anti-racism group Scott X. Esdaile spoke out against it,  “We have a serious problem in American and it hasn’t gone away. It’s deplorable. It’s sickening. It’s a sick mindset that Black people have to fight against.”The noose was discovered on Wednesday, the same day Mr Esdaile was planned to discuss with staff the racism problems they were encountering at the Windsor warehouse.Following the seventh noose being found...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Economykhn.org

Regulators Link Amazon’s Warehouse Work Pace To Injuries

Other public health news reports on lead pipe replacement, the cost of homeless camps, a CDC study of pond algae and garden fertilizer ingredients. Amazon is violating the law by pressuring warehouse employees to work at speeds that exacerbate injuries without adequate time to recover, state safety regulators concluded earlier this month after an inspection of the commerce giant’s DuPont, Washington, fulfillment center. Regulators found a “direct connection” between the incidence of injuries at the warehouse and Amazon’s expectation that warehouse employees “maintain a very high pace of work” or else face discipline. “The employer’s current approach has resulted in hazardous exposures in the workplace,” the citation states. (Long and Evans, 5/25)
Windsor, CTKeene Sentinel

Amazon suspends work on construction site after seventh noose is found

Amazon has suspended work on a fulfillment center in Windsor, Conn., after numerous nooses were found at the construction site in the past month, company officials and investigators say. The site will remain closed until security measures have been implemented, Amazon told The Washington Post Friday. The FBI and Connecticut...
Politicschatsports.com

NAACP says another noose found at Windsor Amazon facility

The Greater Hartford NAACP announced Thursday that a seventh noose was found at an Amazon construction site in Windsor. “These forms of hate crimes,” the organization said in a news release, “have had a detrimental stain on the current state of America’s reality and for them to hit so close to home and with such consistency shows a robust disrespect for the not only human decency but also for our ancestors who lost their lives due to the hate represented within the knots in those ropes.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

‘Something is broken in America’: Video of Amazon worker meltdown raises concerns for welfare

A viral video of an Amazon truck driver screaming at himself in his vehicle while driving away from a house has prompted an online debate about the treatment of delivery workers.In the viral video, which was originally posted on TikTok before being shared on Reddit, an unidentified can be seen having an emotional outburst in a prime truck as he drives down the street.The man yells expletives and howls in agony as he drives into a lane and reverses the truck.“This amazon driver is definitely not okay,” the caption to the Reddit post reads. On TikTok, the short clip has...
BusinessPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-Walgreens Worker With Asthma Claims Company Fired Her Over Not Wearing Disposable Mask

A lawsuit filed by a former Walgreens employee allegedly states that she was fired for not wearing a disposable mask after claiming that it aggravated her asthma. Cynthia Stephens began working as a pharmacy technician at the Bridgeton Walgreens in Cumberland, New Jersey, in 2019, according to the court complaint. She recalled disposable masks being made mandatory by the company in March 2020.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Black delivery driver shares video of man quizzing him in affluent white San Francisco neighbourhood

A Black delivery driver in San Francisco has gone viral after he shared a video of him being quizzed by a resident of an affluent white neighbourhood.In footage shared to Instagram on Thursday, the unidentified delivery driver was approached by a white man asking for identification in the area of Pacific Heights.“Who the f*** are you,” the delivery man says, asking the unidentified white man to put a mask on. “Why do you think that I have to identify myself?" “I want identification,” the man says to the delivery driver. "Who are you with? Who are those addressed to?" "It's...