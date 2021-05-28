Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheney, WA

Level 1 fire evacuation just southwest of Cheney

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENEY, Wash. – There’s a level one fire evacuation just southwest of Cheney. The evacuation area is on mostly on the south side of Highway 904 near S. Ritchey Road. KHQ has a crew on the way. We will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.

www.fox28spokane.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Cheney, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Wash#Khq#S Ritchey Road#South Side#Ritchey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Spokane County, WAPosted by
KREM2

Fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing reported in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fraudulent COVID-19 testing has been reported in Spokane County, according to local and state health officials. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) wrote in a press release on Friday that reports to a hotline run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) describe "unqualified individuals going door-to-door asking people to participate in a nasal swab test."
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane County COVID-19 numbers staying flat

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Spokane County. County case counts have held relatively steady in recent weeks. Most parts of the Evergreen State are seeing infections decrease. Spokane County now had 43,767 COVID-19 cases and 627 deaths. There are 73 people hospitalized in...
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Spokane Valley, WAPosted by
KREM2

Suspect driving stolen vehicle who crashed into box truck in Spokane Valley charged with multiple felonies, connected to previous shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect who crashed into a box truck while in a stolen vehicle has been charged with multiple felonies. According to the Spokane County Sherriff's Office, 31-year-old Jason McWhirk was charged with assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

STCU opens four more branches

After more than a year being closed to customers, Spokane Teachers Credit Union will reopen lobbies Monday at four branches – two in Spokane County and two in Coeur d’Alene. The South Valley and Qualchan branches are opening in Spokane County; and the branches in downtown Coeur d’Alene and the...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

STCU reopens Downtown Coeur d’Alene and Silver Lake branch lobbies

For the first time in more than a year, STCU on Monday will reopen its Downtown Coeur d’Alene and Silver Lake branch lobbies. With the reopening of those two lobbies, members will enjoy full service at all six of STCU’s Idaho branch locations in Kootenai and Bonner counties. In addition, the credit union is reopening lobbies at its Qualchan and South Valley branches in Spokane County, meaning 24 of 28 STCU branch locations will be fully open as of Monday.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane COVID-19 case counts stay steady

Despite case counts declining elsewhere in the state, case counts in Spokane County still appear to be plateaued. The number of hospitalizations in the county has decreased this week. All county residents 12 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available to book online...