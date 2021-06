Warming to near normal this afternoon. Looks like another good day ahead for most of the area, even though we’ll track a very low chance for a pop-up shower this morning along the OK-KS state line and then again later this afternoon in a few spots. Morning lows in the lower 60s will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon with sunshine and south winds near 10 to 15 mph. This will be the first day in a while that we’ve been near or right at the seasonal averages for daytime highs. Low-level moisture will remain and should become slightly higher in scope this weekend into next week with humid to muggy weather. A weak, upper-level trough developing this morning across Texas should slowly drift northward this weekend into early next week bringing additional scattered showers and storms into the region. The upper flow will also remain weak and organized severe weather threats will remain low for the next 5 days. This pattern, however, may bring pockets of moderate to heavy downpours with the tropical environment entrenched across central and eastern Oklahoma.