LCI Industries Appoints Tracy Graham to Chairman of the Board of Directors

By savoystaff
savoynetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLCI Industries, which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announced the appointment of Tracy Graham to Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Graham has served on the Board since 2016, including most recently as the Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

savoynetwork.com
