12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 9.77% to $5.28 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7 million shares, which is 22.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $349.8 million.
  • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $86.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 61.9K, accounting for 6.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock increased by 6.92% to $24.4. Koss’s trading volume hit 106.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $207.8 million.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares increased by 5.52% to $346.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 233.3K, accounting for 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares increased by 4.59% to $3.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 100.3K, accounting for 8.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares increased by 3.57% to $4.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 530 shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 8.01% to $2.07 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 37.0K shares, which is 20.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 5.76% to $3.11. This security traded at a volume of 288.9K shares come close, making up 6.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $86.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 4.17% to $2.07. This security traded at a volume of 322.1K shares come close, making up 62.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares declined by 3.71% to $1.56. At the close, MOGU’s trading volume reached 38.9K shares. This is 13.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.2 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 3.04% to $1.92. LAIX’s trading volume hit 24.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 2.23% to $1.76. Yunji’s trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.4 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
