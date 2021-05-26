Help Elementary Students Understand Medication Safety with Digital Resources from Dose of Knowledge
Helping younger students understand the differences between prescription medication and over-the counter medication can be a daunting task, but it’s crucial to preparing them to make healthier decisions about medications. Dose of Knowledge, an expansion of the?Pharmacists Teach?program into classrooms, strives to empower educators and pharmacists to address substance misuse and educate students to make good decisions for the health and well-being of themselves and their community.blog.discoveryeducation.com