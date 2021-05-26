Help Elementary Students Understand Medication Safety with Digital Resources from Dose of Knowledge

UNITED STATES—With the internet at our hands and almost limitless information readily available with a few presses and swipes, the sheer amount of results per search can be a bit daunting. Even with a large quantity of information available, it should not come as a surprise to know that a lot of this information can be outdated, biased, or even just completely false. While in some cases this may be completely harmless, there are also times when this can be detrimental or even dangerous.