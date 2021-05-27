Bill giving state new powers to shut down private and public schools advances in General Assembly

HB 2789 could threaten in-person instruction at public and private schools while the COVID-19 emergency order – or any other emergency order – persists. House Bill 2789, legislation that would give the state more authority over private and public schools, passed out of committee on May 27. State senators could vote on this amendment as soon as May 28, and afterward House lawmakers would have to vote to pass the bill by May 31. If HB 2789 passes the Senate and the House, it moves to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.