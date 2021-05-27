Cancel
Melinda’s Garden Moment – How to fertilize your lawn

WKBW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProper fertilization will help keep your lawn healthy and better able to out-compete the weeds, tolerate insects and disease and recover from environmental stresses. Start by calculating the area to be fertilized. Measure then multiply the length times the width of your lawn to get the square footage. The bag or your soil test will tell you how much fertilizer you need to apply to this area.

