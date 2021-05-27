newsbreak-logo
MasterClass Announces First Class on Buying and Selling Real Estate

Cover picture for the articleMasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, announced that Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO of Compass, will teach a class on buying and selling real estate. Through an honest and relatable approach, Reffkin will demystify the real estate market and equip members with the insights needed to buy or sell their home. Reffkin’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.

