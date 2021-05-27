MasterClass Announces First Class on Buying and Selling Real Estate

Completed in 2019, Project Had Quick Turnaround of Sale Despite Pandemic Slowdown. Vincent Real Estate, a subsidiary of Eden Prairie-based Vincent Companies, has announced alongside its project partners the sale of Lake Jonathan Flats for $30 million, an average of $256,400 per unit. Located in Chaska, MN, the 117-unit, three-story market-rate apartment building was completed in 2019 after 18 months of construction. The quick sale – even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic - reflects the robust demand for residential properties in the Minneapolis suburbs. To date, VRE and its partners have developed and owns over 4,000 units in the area.