Roundtable: What's behind the labor shortage?

What do you think is causing the local labor shortage?. I did the math. I encourage others to do so as well. Minimum wage in Illinois is currently $11 per hour. I consulted the Illinois Department of Employment Security so trust my math (St. Joseph Academy nuns were relentless about me understanding math). At 40 hours per week (and with the Federal kicker of $300 per week) an $11 hourly worker that has been laid off is now making about $12.67 an hour. The key word here is laid off and not fired.