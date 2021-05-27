Cancel
Economy

Roundtable: What's behind the labor shortage?

Galesburg Register-Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you think is causing the local labor shortage?. I did the math. I encourage others to do so as well. Minimum wage in Illinois is currently $11 per hour. I consulted the Illinois Department of Employment Security so trust my math (St. Joseph Academy nuns were relentless about me understanding math). At 40 hours per week (and with the Federal kicker of $300 per week) an $11 hourly worker that has been laid off is now making about $12.67 an hour. The key word here is laid off and not fired.

Des Moines, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Child care a key to labor shortage

Fred Abraham's column (May 23) on the shortage of workers overlooked an important reason workers haven’t returned to their jobs. While he points out the minimum wage hasn’t increased since 2009, he neglected addressing half of the workforce — women. Twenty five percent of minimum wage workers are women, and half of those are women of color. The pandemic was especially devastating for women workers. An estimated 5 million women lost or left their jobs. Why? When schools went online, children couldn’t be left at home alone. The economy can’t fully recover without women workers.
Immigrationmarketplace.org

Is the labor shortage a crisis or an adjustment?

We’ve been talking a lot about the labor shortage happening in this economy. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a report released on Tuesday that we are in a a workforce crisis. The economy is experiencing an all-time high of 8.1 million job openings and there are not enough available workers able, or willing, to take those jobs as offered.
Economydailyjournal.net

Michael Hicks: Pay shortage, not labor shortage

Indiana joined a dozen other states in choosing to end federal pandemic unemployment insurance early. On June 19, unemployed workers in the state will stop receiving their supplemental weekly payments, which are financed by federal tax dollars. This step was clearly taken at the behest of businesses complaining about a ‘labor shortage’ among low-wage jobs. But how real is the problem?
Industryprobuilder.com

Labor Shortage Survey: Who's Leading? Where's the Solution?

The shortage of skilled labor for housing construction, namely rough and finish carpenters and framers, but also masons, drywallers, and roofers, remains at or near the top of what keeps home builders up at night ... and largely unable to build fast enough to meet demand for new homes. The...
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Personal View: It's not a labor shortage; it's a good jobs shortage

This time last year, delivery drivers were vital, grocery store workers were courageous, and restaurant workers were on their way to sainthood. It felt like we had come to an agreement that these occupations and the workers who filled them were the lifeblood of our society. Without them, we would not survive the pandemic.
Florida StateBay News 9

Business leaders continue to blame federal unemployment aid for Florida's labor shortage

FLORIDA — A year after skyrocketing amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida's unemployment rate has fallen to roughly one percentage point higher than it was in the two years before the crisis began. That's of little consolation to some business leaders, however, who argue that a continuing federal unemployment compensation stipend is creating a labor shortage that is holding back economic growth.
BusinessIdaho8.com

Here’s the truth about the labor shortage

There are countervailing storylines that complicate the pandemic recovery. Millions of Americans remain unemployed while companies big and small are reporting extreme difficulty in finding workers. That’s prompted a push by Republican governors — 22 so far — to reject the $300-per-week unemployment benefits that were included in the Democrats’...
Mappsville, VAshoredailynews.com

Shore, with nation, suffers with labor shortage

Bruce Matthews, owner of Matthews Market in Mappsville, said it is hard to find employees on the Eastern Shore right now. “We’re not the only ones having problems finding people,” he said Thursday while helping customers at one of the Eastern Shore’s well-known, locally owned businesses. Many in the area...
EconomyPosted by
Virginia Mercury

There’s an easy fix for complaints about a labor shortage. Cutting benefits isn’t it.

Prescriptions for getting Virginia back to work, written by two business leaders from Hampton Roads, are so tone deaf and offensive that I wondered if they were serious.  The leaders of their local chambers of commerce — one of whom has pocketed an annual compensation package of nearly $300,000 — wrote recently that the commonwealth […] The post There’s an easy fix for complaints about a labor shortage. Cutting benefits isn’t it.   appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
EconomyFOXBusiness

These 5 states hit hardest by labor shortage: Chamber of Commerce survey

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday revealed the five states suffering the most from the country's labor shortage. The Chamber released its "America Works Report" analyzing the country's available job numbers, which stood at 8.1 million in March, compared to its average worker-to-job ratio, which stands at 1.4 workers per vacant job. By comparison, the historical ratio average is 2.8 workers per job, according to the Chamber.
Economyaustincountynewsonline.com

Stossel: Stop Calling It a ‘Labor Shortage.’ It’s an Incentive Shortage

There’s plenty of labor, John Stossel recently pointed out. But many people are finding they are better off financially not working because of perverse incentives created by the American Rescue Plan. It’s no secret that US businesses are struggling to find workers. Recent surveys have shown that small businesses are...
Economywgvunews.org

Whitmer offers incentives for 6-month wage boost

Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined a plan today to encourage more people to return to work as the COVID-19 crisis eases. It includes a temporary pay boost for low-wage jobs. Whitmer also called for assistance with childcare costs and allowing people to accept part-time work without losing unemployment benefits. A central...
Tampa, FLPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Why the U.S. Monthly Jobs Report Matters

Seminole Hard Rock Casino department supervisors speak with a job applicant during a job fair at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino May 25, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images. The first Friday of every month is circled in red marker on the calendars of every economics geek, policy wonk...
Morgan, VTBarton Chronicle

Labor shortage frustrates businesses

It’s a conundrum — despite the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe because of it, your business has had a great year and you want to expand — but after advertising in various places, you can’t find new employees. Bekah Jordan, the personnel manager at Juddy’s septic and portable toilet business of...
EconomyPosted by
CBS News

Old tech, staffing shortages led to unemployed workers waiting weeks for jobless aid

After losing her administrative job last spring, Kentucky resident Jennifer Graves didn't have to wait long to start receiving emergency federal unemployment benefits as COVID-19 crippled the U.S. economy. It was when the single mother of four had to affirm her status at the end of 2020 that she ran into trouble: Her benefits of $587 a week suddenly showed up as "zero" in the state's unemployment system. She reached out to the officer help, but to no avail.
Economymcdonoughvoice.com

Job shortage isn’t due to greedy unemployed people

Some businesses say they’re struggling to fill vacancies as the pandemic starts to ease; the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) says 42% of small businesses have unfilled openings; and the National Restaurant Association suggests people would prefer staying home and subsisting off unemployment insurance, which through Sept. 6 includes a $300 federal supplement to state benefits.