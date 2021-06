GREEN BAY, Wis. – To fill the vacant 90th roster spot, the Green Bay Packers signed receiver DeAndre Thompkins on Wednesday. With Davante Adams among the five veteran receivers who weren’t at organized team activities on Tuesday, the Packers had only six receivers available. With quarterback Jordan Love leading a group of players on one side of the practice field and Kurt Benkert leading another group on the other side, that left only three receivers with each unit. So, perhaps the transaction is a signal the team expects to be at least a little shorthanded at that position ahead of practices on Thursday and next week.