(Richmond, IN)--A large amount of drugs was found Wednesday as the result of an investigation into the activities of Richmond’s Alex Irwin. Investigators served a search warrant at a home in the first block of South 21st. Inside, they found 46 grams of meth, 55 grams of cocaine, two handguns, $4500 in cash, and enough fentanyl to kill 8600 adults. Irwin was behind bars Thursday morning facing multiple dealing charges. Last year, he allegedly shot a property owner on South G. Dustyn Harris and Kacey Lawrence were also arrested Wednesday as part of the investigation.