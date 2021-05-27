7@four: Museums holding hunt for history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This summer, 16 southwest Virginia-area history museums are partnering to offer an educational experience for families, and it’s designed for fun!. The museums are celebrating the 350th anniversary of the first European explorers to reach the Roanoke Valley, with a scavenger hunt to encourage people to discover more about our region’s history. The majority of these museums offer free admission, or free admission for kids participating in the program. For every five museums a family visits, they will be entered into a prize drawing.www.wdbj7.com