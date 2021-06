On Friday, officials announced that a "two-dose summer" is in the cards for Ontarians, with two-thirds of residents having received their first dose ahead of schedule. The recommended time between the first and second doses was originally 16 weeks, but now the province will be "accelerating" its rollout to offer second doses after just four weeks if supply allows. Ontario has released a timeline for its accelerated schedule that shows exactly when you'll be eligible to book your spot.