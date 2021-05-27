Cancel
Stocks

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares increased by 7.77% to $3.19 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $9.13. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4 million shares, which is 5.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $277.0. This security traded at a volume of 395.0K shares come close, making up 43.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) stock moved upwards by 3.97% to $4.45. At the close, Chiasma’s trading volume reached 372.0K shares. This is 11.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $257.6 million.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) stock rose 3.71% to $85.9. This security traded at a volume of 76.7K shares come close, making up 12.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock increased by 3.22% to $9.29. At the close, Amicus Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 595.9K shares. This is 19.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares fell 3.34% to $1.74 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 9.5K shares come close, making up 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares decreased by 2.57% to $18.26. At the close, Iovance Biotherapeutics’s trading volume reached 49.8K shares. This is 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock fell 2.1% to $3.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.7K, accounting for 0.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $217.4 million.
  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares declined by 2.09% to $0.82. AzurRx BioPharma’s trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock declined by 1.89% to $1.56. At the close, Cellectar Biosciences’s trading volume reached 460 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock declined by 1.86% to $1.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

