With only hours to go until host Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) and musical guest Lil Nas X take the stage of Studio 8H for the 46th season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're taking a look back at a sketch "that almost was" and why it wasn't with "Weekend Update" co-anchor and SNL co-head writer Michael Che. So do you remember back in 2018 when Che mentioned to late-night host Seth Meyers that 2015 host Chris Hemsworth shot down a sketch idea where "Thor accidentally kills an unarmed Black teenager," saying that "it wouldn't help with tickets"? Well, Che checked in with The Howard Stern Show this week to not only reconfirm the proposed sketch but also explain why "for obvious reasons, there's no way that's going on [SNL]."