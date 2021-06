For free, the city of Kennesaw will host the return of its Independence Day Celebration - with music and fireworks - from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 in downtown Kennesaw. “I love my country and the community where I live. As we prepare to celebrate our country’s best holiday, I encourage you to take some time to reflect on what our country’s independence means and to acknowledge the efforts and sacrifices of the men and women who fought in the Revolutionary War. We are who we are today as a Nation because they believed there was a better way,” Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling said.