Shea’s Prepares to open

Mel Camp was at Shea’s Preforming Arts Center. The seats are empty now but not for long. Albert Nocciolino, Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Broadway partner-producer says Frozen will kick off the post COVID season for two weeks in September, with a bunch of shows in between, and Hamilton in December but they are also really excited that they had three shows left from the season before; Anastasia, Escape to Margaritaville, and The Band’s Visit. So, they will have eight new shows plus the three from last year.