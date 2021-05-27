Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Shea’s Prepares to open

WKBW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel Camp was at Shea’s Preforming Arts Center. The seats are empty now but not for long. Albert Nocciolino, Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Broadway partner-producer says Frozen will kick off the post COVID season for two weeks in September, with a bunch of shows in between, and Hamilton in December but they are also really excited that they had three shows left from the season before; Anastasia, Escape to Margaritaville, and The Band’s Visit. So, they will have eight new shows plus the three from last year.

At Hydraulic Hearth, redefining the casual pizzeria

The horseshoe-shaped booth facing the bar was open when I walked into Hydraulic Hearth on a recent night, much to my relief. What a lovely landing pad it would make for my party of six pizza-seekers. So I walked over and sat down. That’s how it goes now in the...
A sneak peek at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside

Carima El-Behairy, director of operations for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel Inc. says she is excited to show off their new carousel ,which is actually, an old carousel. It was carved originally in 1924 in North Tonawanda. The Erie Canal open on May 17, 1821 and they are thrilled to honor...
Selfie WRLD Buffalo opens in the Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you are looking to snap that perfect picture, Selfie WRLD Buffalo offers the backdrop. The space opened in early May and it's already taking off. It's located inside the Boulevard Mall and it promises to give you some picture options you can't get anywhere else. There...
New Lovejoy bakery rep­re­sents American dream

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katie Blyashuk's new bakery is full of sweets and baked goods. Walk through the door, and you'll see cupcakes, brownies and baklava on a small counter next to the cash register. Look to the right, and you'll see a ton of cakes — some of them are...
NFMMC hosts pop-up vaccine clinics in partnership with NYS

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host pop-up vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week at the Portage Road Transportation Center, 1162 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five new pop-up vaccination sites at Niagara...
McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

The longtime owner of the McCarley Gardens is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer to rehabilitate and expand the affordable-housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, in what could be the downstate developer's second major initiative in the Buffalo market. St. John Baptist Church is...
70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Nardin Academy dedicates its new sports park

It was ribbon-cutting time Sunday for Nardin Academy, which officially opened its new sports park in North Buffalo. It's on an old industrial site flanked by the Mod-Pac plant and Buffalo's Belt Line and shadowed by the tall smokestack of the old Pierce-Arrow plant. The complex is named for local industrialist Kevin Keane, who was chairman of Mod-Pac.
Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Historical Tours

Sat. 15 Village of Williamsville — Join Explore Buffalo on this walking tour of history-rich Williamsville. Originally established as William’s Mills, this tour includes one of the oldest buildings still standing in Erie County, the 1811 Williamsville Water Mill built by Jonas Williams. Today, the heart of the village is benefiting from recent pedestrian enhancements. Also featured in the tour […]
Outdoor Concerts Can Be Held Safely In Buffalo

With Memorial Day approaching, so are the summer concerts and now that vaccinations are increasing in New York State, things are looking good for all of the outdoor concerts here in Buffalo to start again. According to eriecountynews.com, "8 Great Tuesday" is ready to draw crowds to the waterfront this summer. Erie County leaders believe that concerts can be held safely during the pandemic, but there is still some risk to be concern about.
Poloncarz taps keg of new EC200 pilsener

Erie County Executive taps a keg of the new "EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener" Friday in honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Erie County. The new pilsener was created courtesy of Flying Bison Brewing Company. I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories...
Outdoors calendar (May 15-June 4): What's happening in Western New York

May 1-31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. dec.ny.gov. May 16 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby ends at 1 p.m. Awards at Capt. Jack’s in Sodus Bay a 3 p.m. $15,000 for largest salmon and $30,000 in other prizes. loc.org.