Cleveland, OH

HUD Awards Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and City Of Cleveland $35 Million Choice Neighborhood Grant

By Tatyana Mcknight
clecityhall.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded a $35 million dollar Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant to the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and the City of Cleveland for its Buckeye/Woodhill Transformation Plan. CMHA together with the City of Cleveland, The Community Builders (TCB), City Architecture, Case Western Reserve University, Burten, Bell, Carr Development and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, is leading a major transformation of Woodhill Homes and the surrounding Buckeye-Woodhill community.

